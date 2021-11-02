Since her father stepped down as her conservator, Britney Spears has received some of the first negative news.

The pop diva and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, were forced to postpone their wedding, according to TMZ.

This is due to the fact that her conservatorship case is still pending.

The "Toxic" singer announced her engagement to her fitness trainer partner in September after he proposed to her with a four-carat diamond ring. It was also etched with a specific term - "lioness" - his endearment for her.

Not only will they have to postpone their wedding, but they will also be unable to buy a home or have children together, according to TMZ, and will have to decide whether or not Spears' controversial conservatorship should continue.

Asghari and Spears will have to postpone their prenuptial agreement until the "Baby One More Time" singer's long-term financial issues have been resolved.

However, there is some good news: Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship two months ago, which is seen as a major victory for the pop singer in her fight to break free of her conservatorship.

It is unclear if the conservatorship will be transferred to another person or will be terminated entirely.

The singer's father previously had ultimate authority over her personal and financial decisions after repeated mental hospitalizations in recent years.

Britney Spears' Fans Are Concerned

Fans are expecting that Britney Spears will be released from her conservatorship soon, but they are worried about her mental health after seeing her weird Instagram posts.

The mother-of-two recently shared a horrific photo of herself in lingerie, laying on the ground with her wrists bound and a bleeding face - and while the photos were posed, admirers couldn't help but wonder for her safety.

Spears even wrote a lengthy commentary to go along with the photos.

"Who in their right mind would commit such a thing? She had a great family, but they were nowhere to be found. What are the advantages of creating your own reality?"

This wasn't the first time Spears sparked major mental health concerns.

She has been posting topless and naked photos on her Instagram, which many fans believe may have a say whether or not her conservatorship would go on.

