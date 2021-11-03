I was genuinely surprised by the news that Millie Bobbie Brown and Jake Bongiovi were officially dating today, when she posted this sweet picture of the two of them kissing on the London Eye on her Instagram:

However, this kiss only confirmed what several of her have already suspected (and I already thought was official) since July. The Stranger Things star may not have been posting photos of herself with the Rock n' Roll prince (Bongiovi = Bon Jovi. He's Bon Jovi's son), on her Instagram, but he was posting ones of her to his - and this pair were doing anything BUT giving love a bad name. (More like giving love a band name!)

When he posted a picture of the two of them in a car, captioned "bff <3," and she commented back with a comment calling him her bff as well, fans could see sparks flying.

There have been a lot of dating rumors surrounding Millie Bobbie Brown over the past several months, from the concerning ones linking her to rapper Drake to the ever-present whisperings that she may be dating her Stranger Things co-stars, like Finn Wolfhard or Noah Schnapp. But she's apparently been going strong with Bongiovi from as early as this May - anonymous sources told tabloids that the two met through mutual friends.

So it looks like Brown and Bongiovi have been going strong for around six months - and they seem quite happy! Congrats to the adorable couple.