An update comes after the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" refused to settle with paparazzi after being sued with a photo she used on her Instagram account.

According to the court documents obtained, the court has already set a date for the reality star to appear in the court next year, July 12, 2022, where she is expected to take the stand and testify about the case.

This followed after a report last month that came from Backgrid, where the paparazzi worked. The company asserted that Rinna claimed the copyrighted images without permission and posted eight photos of herself along with her two adult daughters taken by paparazzi in public locations, per Los Angeles Times.

On The Heated Battle

The source claimed that Backgrid is "furious" after alleging the Bravo star posted their images to her broad audiences, which devalues the pictures they took following the star. They claim to have fired off a cease and desist to her; however, "the parties were unable to resolve the dispute."

In the federal lawsuit filed against her, the agency also affirmed that the mother of two was taking advantage of her photos to build her brand and promote her businesses.

More details from the documents, the company launched its legal campaign claiming $1.4 million for the "substantial economic damage," and they wanted the soap opera star to pay for their legal fees.

READ ALSO: 'RHOBH' Kim Richards Underwent Surgery? Fans Convinced After New Photo From Portia's Bat Mitzvah Surfaced

In Rinna's Response

Right after Backgrid accused the actress, the 58-year-old backfired to the company as they "wrongfully set up" celebrities to claim income hikes during the COVID-19 pandemic. by taking photographs and racing out to have the photos copyrighted," per Radar.

According to the same source, she also demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out of the court. A separate and newly filed document proclaimed that the actress had already tried to settle with the agency behind closed doors. However, her lawyer leaked, "Defendant made a settlement offer which was rejected."



"Plaintiff has in fact made one settlement demand, but it was so high as to suggest that" they have no interest in "resolving this matter amicably," he also added.

As of writing, the case is still ongoing between Lisa Rinna and Backgrid.

READ MORE: 'Mortified' Amelia Hamlin Taking Massive Step After Scott Disick's Embarassing DMs About Kourtney Kardashian Leaked