Variety reported that the gorgeous and talented actress Gal Gadot is currently in final negotiations to play the Evil Queen in Disney's live action remake of their first ever full-length feature animated film: Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

The last we heard about the casting of this project was in June, when Disney tapped West Side Story breakout star Rachel Zegler to play the titular Snow White. Pre-production has been underway since 2016, and the film does not yet have an estimated release date.

At this point, Gadot has already made her name synonymous with Wonder Woman - so a slide into femme fatale was only natural, which she did in her most recent film, Red Notice. Starring alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, she plays one of the greatest and most cunning art thieves in the world, and naturally does a lot of cunning and duplicitous things in the process.

(PS: The Red Carpet premiere for Red Notice was last night, and Gadot looked STUNNING...

...as did Reynolds and Johnson.

That is all. Carry on.)

So after femme fatale, the step over into Evil Queen probably wasn't that hard to make at all. Gadot will be playing one of the most iconic characters in film history, and get to utter the famed line, "Mirror mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" She'll also get to be turned into a witch, which should look really cool.

The remaining question is now: What kind of Evil Queen will she be? Will Disney go the Maleficent route and show her in a more sympathetic light, giving her a deeper motive than simple insecurity and narcissism? Or will they dive deeper into the tropes of the fairy tale, having Gadot play the fun evil villain caricature we all know and love?

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: Either way they take it, Gadot is an excellent choice.