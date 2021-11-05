The official trailer for the upcoming film The Hating Game came out last night, and it is shaping up to be the most highly-anticipated enemies to lovers film of recent time. The film, starring Pretty Little Liars's Lucy Hale and Bridge of Spies's Austin Stowell, is based on a novel of the same title by Sally Thorne.



We are excited to see Hale take on this role. She has been a consistent presence on screen for years. This can be attributed to the artist's power, confidence, and In an interview with Shape earlier this year, she said, "For much of my life, I thought I had to be cute and sit there. That's so boring...I've developed more confidence because I realize I'm more htan the way I look. One day, I was like, wait, I'm a good person. I work really hard. I've been given gifts. I'm smart. I can have good conversations." She is the girl-power icon we need, and we can't wait to see her take on this high-power professional role in The Hating Game.

The story follows that of Lucy Hutton and Joshua Templeton: two co-workers that absolutley hate each other. According to Goodreads:

Lucy can't let Joshua beat her at anything-especially when a huge new promotion goes up for the taking...If Lucy wins this game, she'll be Joshua's boss. If she loses, she'll resign. So why is she suddenly having steamy dreams about Joshua, and dressing for work like she's got a hot date? After a perfectly innocent elevator ride ends with an earth-shattering kiss, Lucy starts to wonder whether she's got Joshua Templeman all wrong.

We will be seeing Lucy Hale on the screen more and more in the coming months. She will be seen in the upcomming AMC+ series Ragdoll. The show comes from the same producers of Killing Eve, and will follow Hale as she searches London for a killer. Ragdoll is being adapted from the novel by Daniel Cole. It is set to premiere on November 11, 2021.



Meanwhile, The Hating Game is set to be released aproximately a month later on December 10th, 2021. We can't way to see this dyanmic will-they-won't-they hit the screen!