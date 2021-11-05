Twitter's level of surprise with Pete Davidson's pull in the dating game is getting a little intense.

Like, okay, yes - when he started dating Ariana Grande, even he acknowledged that it was a surprising match - but after Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor, you'd figure people would realize there's more to him than meets the public eye.

Admittedly, him dating Kim Kardashian would have been a shocker no matter what, and there's something inherently gossip-worthy in him taking her out to a fancy Italian dinner on Staten Island - but the tone of shock surrounding his general dating game is beginning to get a little mean.

I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like “wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???” and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality. — Kristen Mulrooney (@missmulrooney) November 1, 2021

Also, as someone who is definitely attracted to Pete Davidson, I'm not sure what's not to get: He's a nice guy, he's ridiculously funny, he's laid back, and he's kinda the prototype for the new "bad boy:" The 50s had greasers, the Y2k era had emo dudes in bands, and we've got whatever Pete's got going on.

Plus, he looks a lot like a young Andy Samberg, and have you SEEN that glo up?

That said, when people on Twitter started wildly guessing who Petey was gonna date next after Kim Kardashian, the results had me laughing for a while. Here's some of the best ones:

Pete Davidson has been spotted with Ms. Juicy Baby!👀😱 pic.twitter.com/PTA3nrZ6kE — Kate (@kateeppp) November 2, 2021

queen elizabeth spotted with pete davidson 6 months after husband’s death — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) November 1, 2021

REPORT: Pete Davidson has been spotted with the Angelique from HELLRAISER: BLOODLINE pic.twitter.com/8e260211YY — FANGORIA (@FANGORIA) November 4, 2021

pete davidson spotted riding tricycles with the little clown from saw — cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) November 5, 2021

holy shit?? pete davidson spotted on the streets of nyc with sir isaac newton pic.twitter.com/iBMN29HIOA — liv⚡️ (@toiIetsnake) November 4, 2021

Pete Davidson was just spotted holding hands with Lola from Shark Tale. How does this guy keep doing it??? pic.twitter.com/qEWSuDf9uf — Shark Tale is our Passion (@SharkTaleFanz) November 3, 2021

🚨Pete Davidson spotted in his native NYC with the ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal 🚨 pic.twitter.com/erTceVoA6R — Sophia Coyne-Kosnak (@SophiaCeeKay) November 4, 2021

pete davidson spotted with the hot air balloon mum from moody’s point pic.twitter.com/nOrGD2Nkiw — nick (@Nickw49) November 4, 2021

GOSSIP ALERT! Pete Davidson spotted walking the streets with just like a smaller version of himself somehow pic.twitter.com/xYzxfg44iL — eric curtin (@dubstep4dads) November 4, 2021

if Marie Antoinette were alive today she would be dating Pete Davidson — britney spears killed jfk (@a24bitch) October 31, 2021

Pete Davidson seen entering Troy with Helen, the wife of Menelaus and Queen of Sparta pic.twitter.com/OSPzePIiU4 — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) November 5, 2021