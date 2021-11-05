Buckingham Palace itself expressed its concern over Queen Elizabeth II's health.

Royal fans have been constantly worried about Queen Elizabeth II after staying a night in a London hospital before her doctor advised her to have two weeks of rest at the Windsor Castle. Her physician allowed her to do light tasks but did not permit her to personally attend public meetings and engagements.

She already missed her supposed Northern Ireland visit and the COP26 summit. However, the Queen poses to be absent as well during the Festival of Remembrance on November 13.

Despite her doctor's advice, Her Majesty worried the Buckingham Palace as she reportedly wanted to attend the festival and the National Service of Remembrance the following day.

Is Queen Elizabeth II's Health Getting Worse?

Speaking on the Royal Beat, Daily Mail editor Richard Kay shed light on Queen's recent health. Per Kay, Her Majesty remains well but already old. Now that she is 95 years old, she can no longer do what she usually did in the past years.

He also touched on the irony of how Queen Elizabeth II wanted to do more even with Prince Philip.



"I think that's partly due to the last few years she was very worried about her husband, that was a constant concern at the back of her mind. Now that he's no longer with us she's had time to adjust and to do things she may not have done before," he went on, as quoted by Express UK.

However, as a result, the Queen's staff are more alarmed as she has been doing "too much" despite her doctor's orders. Instead of resting, she was recently seen driving herself around Windsor and spending her time on Zoom calls.

READ ALSO: [BREAKING] Moments Before Henry Ruggs III's Fatal Crash Recorded In Now-Viral Clip

Following the Queen's health woes, Prince Harry reportedly turned into panic mode as he permanently resides in the US with Meghan Markle and their children.

One source revealed to US Weekly that the Duke of Sussex feels helpless to live away from the Queen. For what it's worth, his recent concern is rooted in what happened when he found out about Prince Philip's death.

For what it's worth, it has been publicly revealed that the duke slept through call when the Palace tried contacting him to inform him about his grandfather's death. Only when the embassy contacted the Santa Barbara Sheriff's department and asked an officer to visit Prince Harry personally when he found out the heartbreaking news.

READ MORE: Jason Sudeikis Leaving' Ted Lasso'? Show Execs Reportedly Scramble to Offer THIS Amount To Make Him Stay