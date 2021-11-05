There seemed to be an explanation why Katie Holmes reportedly cannot keep herself together after being spotted in public not looking the same way as before.

A report from Star via Suggest believed that the "Dawson's Creek" actress doesn't look like herself based on her recent photo updates. During a recent sighting, the source took note of her appearance, donning only casual clothes, a cap, and chipped nail polish, immediately making people wonder what could have happened to the actress.

"Katie looked so lost and alone," the insider told the article. "I did a double-take when I saw her, because she looked so different."

Stressed Katie Because Of...

"She seemed so stressed and sad." Even though Holmes insists everything is under control, her close pals are unsure about her, according to the article.

A source said, "Katie swears that she's OK, but she struggles to get out of bed every morning and sometimes spends weekends just hitting the snooze button."

The same informant also revealed the reason why she has been struggling recently. "The truth is, she has no man, she's going through financial problems and she's really stressed out. Everyone is really concerned that she starting to lose it," they leaked.

All Because Of One Photo?

But are the claims accurate regarding the 42-year-old actress?

It may be possible that the "Batman Returns" actress has something weighing on her mind. However, a single photo of Katie Holmes does not prove much that she is suffering from a crisis, and nothing is truly concerning about her appearance, per source. The article also admitted that Holmes' representatives denied the story.

Variety exclusively reported that she is now starring and directing her third feature-length movie, "Rare Objects," which started shooting in New York City. This recent news just proved that her career is far from struggling.

Holmes is not wandering around being alone either. A source from E! revealed that "Dating is not a huge priority for her," five months after calling it quits with Emilio Vitolo Jr.

The informant also added, "She has a full plate with work and Suri," referencing her 15-year-old daughter with ex Tom Cruise.



More importantly, no real friend of Holmes would immediately drop her saying how "sad" she is or how bad she is at dating, per source.

