Jennifer Garner, star of "Elektra," is fueling the flames to speculations that she and boyfriend John Miller had gotten engaged when she revealed a glimpse of a massive diamond ring while conversing on an Instagram Live event on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old actress flaunted her gold as she spoke with her "13 Going On 30" co-star Judy Greer about drinking and remaining sober.

The apparently unintentional ring slip happened as she was sipping tea with JG and JG on an episode discussing sobriety.A photo taken from the Instagram Live showing the actress prominently wearing a ring on her left ring finger immediately went viral.

Engaged To Who?

The report also said that the suspected fiance is John Miller, the CEO of CaliBurger. The businessman and the actress started dating as soon as Garner finalized her divorce with past husband Ben Affleck in 2019.

The two got briefly separated a year later, 2020, after two years of being together. The rumors regarding their breakup sparked when the 49-year-old joined her former "Alias" co-star Bradley Cooper in a Malibu beach in early August of 2020. The source also said that they reconciled once again after another year.

Suggest believes that Garner and Miller may be happy together; however, they stated that they weren't sure that the two are engaged. The outlet listed down a few reasons to debunk this story. Firstly, the "hard evidence" they only had was the ring on the "Elektra" actress' left hand. Though, the view from the camera shows that it is probably not her left hand.

READ ALSO: Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Struggling After Stepping Out Of Hollywood? [Report]

Is She Actually Engaged?

Continuing, the outlet also evidently pointed out that the actresses on Instagram Live had their conversation through Zoom. The app was known for having their calls in mirror videos by default, claiming that it will make users feel more

natural-looking at themselves.



And this immediately means that the hand with a ring in question is from her right hand, and she is not wearing an engagement ring. The source also clarified that their statement is purely speculation, and the squad that was completely visible in the 25-minute long video has "absolutely nothing to do with Garner's relationships."

The article also called out the media, saying it is "bizarre" to announce an engagement through social media and work, while Garner only wanted to talk about sobriety.

READ MORE: Kurt Russell On Constantly Going Under The Knife After Weight Gain During Vacation? [Report]