Queen Elizabeth worried royal fans and members of the firm after she spent a night in a hospital a few weeks back; is it true that the situation made it hard for Prince William to continue his duties as a royal?

According to a report published by Woman's Day, the Duke of Cambridge was devastated after hearing the news of Her Majesty's hospitalization.

The report suggests that Prince William realized how the Queen was near the end of her reign.

An insider said the monarch's death is inevitable, and the Prince knows it. However, he's having a hard time preparing himself for "the Queen to no longer be his confidante."

The source alleges that "things are changing at the palace" as Her Majesty's team is canceling her royal engagements one at a time.

To help Prince William pull himself together amid the Queen's health crisis, the source said Kate Middleton is constantly helping him.

The Duchess is "terribly sad" with the news, but it's her mission to "jolly her husband along."

"She's told him that Granny doesn't want him feeling sorry for her and sad for himself. He needs to step up and support her, and keep the family running smoothly." the insider dishes.

Following the situation, Middleton reportedly took her family on a vacation for them to have a clear mind and experience being a "normal family" for a few days, as they know that one day when the Queen passes, there will face more responsibilities.

Prince William Having a Hard Time Fulfilling Royal Duties Issue Debunked

After the issue circulated, Suggest debunked the report saying it's normal for Prince William to feel devastated when his grandmother passes away; however, this would lead him to work more.

The outlet pointed out that the Duke recently delivered a powerful speech at COP26 despite his grandmother's absence.

In addition, the outlet exaggerated the Queen's condition as she's not in immediate danger, as visible on her virtual video addressing the attendees.

Furthermore, Her Majesty was also driving around Windsor Castle despite doctors asking her to take a rest.

Queen Elizabeth II's Health Scare Was 'Not Too Concerning?'

Royal expert Camilla Tominey recently spoke to True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," saying the monarch's hospitalization and canceled events were not too concerning.

As reported by Express UK, Tominey thinks the Queen was hospitalized because of "mobility issues," as she was previously seen sporting a walking stick.

"Frankly, it's a miracle that's only just been introduced." she said.

The Palace has not specified whether there's something serious about Her Majesty's medical condition. However, they said she spent the night in the hospital for tests.

