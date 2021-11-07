Is Prince Harry in "tailspin of anxiety" amid Queen Elizabeth II's health woes?

Prince Harry has to learn news about the royal family through virtual communication and voice calls. Although he is in constant touch with the royal family, he reportedly started to feel more anxious than ever over Queen Elizabeth II's health.

Prince Harry Extremely Worried About Queen

Woman's Day described Prince Harry's feelings this week as something like a "tailspin of anxiety." It became worse when he heard the news about his grandmother admitting herself to a medical facility.

When Prince Philip died, Buckingham Palace had a hard time contacting him to inform him about his grandfather's death. When the Duke of Edinburgh died in his sleep in April, a representative from the US Embassy contacted Prince Harry's number before 3:00 am California time, but he failed to answer the call.

This time, the Duke of Sussex began living with his phone close to him to not miss any important calls.



"Harry, like William, was quite shocked at the thought of the queen being in hospital," a source said. "He is anxiously awaiting word on whether he should jump on a plane home and go and see her."

Meanwhile, the insider also assured that the Queen is already recovering well. Royal aides, on the other hand, are said to be expressing their desire not to see him around as he could only raise everyone's stress levels.

The news outlet added that Prince Harry's anxiety occurs as he never forgave himself for missing the call when the Duke of Edinburgh died.

Is Prince Harry Truly In Extreme Panic Mode?

Although all royal members are indeed worried about Queen Elizabeth II and her health, the news outlet somewhat exaggerated Prince Harry's dealings.

To call the royal prince's feelings a tailspin of anxiety already overstated what is currently going on.

In addition, another source told Us Weekly the same issue but offered a different report. Instead of being "extremely" worried, Prince Harry is said to be calming his helpless self by checking in non-stop with his grandmother.

There is nothing Prince Harry should be worried about - for now - since Queen Elizabeth II had already returned to work despite his doctor's advice. She is supposed to skip the Festival of Remembrance and the National Service of Remembrance next week, and her current status seemingly shows she can still push through with her duties.

