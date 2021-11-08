Members of the royal family have been indulging in fresh and lavish food for years now, but Duchess Camilla's favorite snack can be found in the garden. This is also her grandchildren's favorite food, and she said they could eat it for hours until they're sick; what is this food?

According to Express UK, the Duchess of Cornwall previously visited a school in 2013 where she discussed her favorite snack, saying she loves eating "peas straight from the garden."

She added, "If you take them straight from their pods, they're delicious, really sweet."

Peas are also the favorite of her grandchildren, and they love eating eat "until they're almost sick."

Camilla Parker Bowles has ten grandchildren, including from her first marriage.

Duchess Camilla Loves Gardening But Hates ONE Thing

A few months ago, Camilla appeared on BBC Two's "Gardener's World," She discussed her love for gardening but hated one significant thing.

The Duchess said she has a big vegetable garden patch, but it comes with mice and voles that ate all of her asparagus roots.

She said when the pests get into her strawberries, "you can never win."

Does a Royal Family Members Have Limitation When It Comes To Food?

According to Reader's Digest, as reported by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, the royal family has limitations when it comes to food.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly doesn't want the pasta to serve on their table, and it's only served at special dinner parties as it is too starchy and filling.

Members of the royal family are also not allowed to eat shellfish as it could give them allergies and foie gras due to animal welfare concerns. Prince Charles reportedly banned eating duck livers in 2008.

Royal Family Loves To Indulge On Food Too

Members of the firm are humans too, and they sometimes can't say no to food, especially when it's their favorite.

Her Majesty is a big fan of all kinds of chocolates, whether it's a bar, cake, or any form. Some of her favorites are chocolate mousse, ganache, biscuit, and more.

The longest-reigning monarch also loves drinking alcohol despite her age. Her former chef previously revealed that she only drinks some of the best wines from around the world.

Her favorite cocktail is Dubonnet-gin, and the Queen loves to drink almost every time before she goes to bed.

