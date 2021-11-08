New poster art for Sony's Spider-Man: Now Way Home has been posted and it is chock full of hints as to what our friendly neighborhood wall-crawler is going to be up against when it swings into theaters this holiday season.

If you are not in the know about the film, it basically picks up where Spider-Man: Far From Home leaves off with (spoilers) Peter Parker's identity on display and framed for the murder of Quentin Beck aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Unable to cope with his newfound situation, Peter asks Doctor Strange for assistance, resulting in a multiverse rift that brings together foes and friends from other timelines. Now, it is up to Parker to learn to deal with the realities of being a true superhero.

The poster is a menagerie of hints as to who might be slated to go up against the webslinger. On obvious display is Doctor Octopus' (Alfred Molina) metal tentacles whipping out towards Spider-Man. But what you might not catch until a bit of zooming in is a nearly indecipherable figure floating in the background, namely The Green Goblin flying around on his glider.

That's not all, kids.

Another hint is a bolt of lightning and what appears to be a wispy cloud of debris which could be sand. It has been reported that Jamie Foxx will return as Electro, though Thomas Haden Church isn't on the docket to return as Sandman, but with the amount of surprises sure to be throughout the film I wouldn't put it past them to throw him in somewhere.

Anyway you slice it, Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be one of the biggest and most dynamic Spider-Man films since Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, which tackled this multiverse angle in animated form back in 2018. Though to see the past films' stars reprise their role in live-action is definitely going to be a sight to behold.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit theaters December 17th, 2021.