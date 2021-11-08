Does Queen Elizabeth II realize that this will be her final Christmas?

The monarch, according to a New Idea story, wants something spectacular to happen around the holidays.

The 95-year-old has played an important role in the life of the British royal family, but it is clear that she is now easing off on her royal duties as her physicians have suggested.

Her Majesty is rumored to be organizing a Christmas gathering with her family, and one of her requests is for her son, Prince Charles, and his son, Prince Harry, to reconcile.

Is This Really Queen Elizabeth II's Last Holiday Season?

It is true that Queen Elizabeth II's health is failing progressively. She is, after all, in her nineties.

Many people believe the Queen is still in good health, but even medical professionals can tell that her body can't keep up with her. She had to cancel several engagements just to give her body time to heal.

According to a source close to the Queen, she wants to meet all of her relatives this Christmas and would like them to get together because she believes this will be her final holiday.

Is Meghan Markle Expected To Attend?

According to the insider, Queen Elizabeth II persuaded the Duke and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, to visit the UK for Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison's "first true royal Christmas."

"The Queen is not sugar-coating this. She's told Harry she feels this could well be her last Christmas and she wants to meet her great-granddaughter."

They added, "There is of course one condition - that Harry makes peace with his father."

Is This Something Prince Charles Approves Of?

According to the insider, Prince Charles has no qualms with forgiving his son since he is more than happy to do so - as long as Prince Harry is willing to have the chat.

The Real Story Behind the Queen's Final Christmas

There are no signs that this will be Queen Elizabeth II's final Christmas season.

Even though she is slowing down, this does not indicate she is about to die. It's likely that she'll quit the kingdom and spend the rest of her life away from the spotlight, allowing her son, Prince Charles, to take over.

However, it's wise to take New Idea's allegation with a grain of salt until there's evidence that the Queen has a serious sickness that can't be treated or until the Palace confirms something.

