Prince Harry has been accused of being deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafen

Royal experts are urging the Duke of Sussex to cancel his $150 million Netflix deal and take a position against the portrayal of his late mother, Princess Diana, in "The Crown."

The 36-year-old royal has been chastised by royal analyst Angela Levin for "not finding his voice" in response to the streaming platform's controversial portrayal of Lady Diana Spencer.

Prince Harry has been exceedingly silent about the Netflix drama, according to the author of "Harry: A Biographer of a Prince," who spoke to The Sun.

Levin went on to say, "He should tear the deal up and make a stand for his mother."

Then the royal author had one crucial question to direct to the Duke, saying, "What's more important? Money or defending his mom?"

"It's astonishing he can't find his voice in this."

According to the New York Times, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new production business, Archewell Productions, has struck an agreement with Netflix to produce documentaries, scripted shows, children's shows, and feature films.

Meanwhile, the next fifth season of "The Crown" will focus on Princess Diana's relationship with her boys, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as her relationship with Prince Charles, right before her untimely death in 1997.

The series' portrayal of the late monarch, played by 31-year-old Elizabeth Debicki in her final years, has been condemned by critics.

READ ALSO: Who Was Princess Diana's Greatest Love? Not Dodi Fayed, Royal Expert Says

Prince Harry 'Don't Get It'

Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty Magazine, feels Prince Harry "doesn't get it," according to her.

"I'm sure he didn't think it through when he made the Netflix agreement - but Meghan would, she's not an idiot."

"He talked about 'The Crown' during his bus interview with James Corden, so he's not oblivious," she continued.

The royal experts' comments come after Jemima Khan, Princess Diana's close friend, dropped out of "The Crown."

She expressed her disappointment with the writing, claiming that it was not as empathetic as she had hoped and that it was insulting.

After being hired to help writer Peter Morgan, she also declined a writing credit on the show. From January through February of this year, she had a brief romance.

From September of last year through February of this year, they worked on the script.

READ MORE: Can Prince Harry Escape THIS British Law? Duke May Be Required to Return to UK Even Without Meghan Markle