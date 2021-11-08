Sean Penn is reportedly suffering after Leila George surprised him with divorce papers.

Since 2016, Penn and George had been romantically linked. Only last year when the actress' friend revealed they reunited after being in an on and off relationship.

They formally sealed their relationship during July 2020 wedding. But only a year after, the actress filed for divorce and submitted the dissolution to Los Angeles Superior Court.

Following their short-lived romance, Penn reportedly hit rock bottom of his life as he could not accept that they were separating.

Is Sean Penn Feeling Awful After Leila George Filed For Divorce?

National Enquirer published an article saying Penn saw the turn of events as something shocking and unbelievable. Sources told the publication that the 61-year-old Academy Award winner is blaming himself for another failed marriage.

One insider added Penn refuses to accept the fact that they are over. He reportedly continues to wear his wedding ring as he said there is a "fat chance" the actress would return to him.



Meanwhile, another tipster explained how George hit the last straw when Penn kept on prioritizing his busy work schedule. With that, the actress finally got fed up with him.

"It was important to Leila to start a family with Sean, but he was done with all that," the insider said.

Is Sean Penn Truly Blaming Himself?

Fortunately, Penn is not showing signs of depression or sadness despite his recent divorce.

Most recently, he was spotted in Los Angeles hanging out with his friends Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. At that time, the actor was no longer wearing his ring.

In addition, there is no way the news outlet could assume the real cause of Sean Penn and Leila George's divorce as even the top entertainment sites were not tipped about it.

Their marriage became the actress' first union while it served as third for Penn. He previously married Madonna and spent time with her from 1985 to 1989. He went on to marry Robin Wright from 1996 to 2010, sharing two children with her - Dylan and Hopper.

The actor first confirmed his third marriage during his appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," saying he had a COVID wedding with George.

"We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom, we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way," Penn said at that time.

