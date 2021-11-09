Pete Davidson had fans holding their seats as he seemingly hinted at his relationship with Kim Kardashian in a recent TV guesting, but it disappointed his supporters.

According to E! News, the "Saturday Night Live" star recently spoke to Seth Meyers' "Late Night," The host referenced an online chatter surrounding his relationship with Kardashian without mentioning her name.

Viewers thought Davidson would finally address the ongoing rumors after being photographed going to an amusement park and even heading out to dinner together.

However, the comedian took the opportunity to misdirect the conversation hilariously.

Davidson began by saying, "I want to address something, I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor."

He then said the public has been reading "a lot about in the press." To which Meyers replied, "we appreciate you doing it here."

He continues, "I've been wanting to talk about this because there's a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true."

The "King of Staten Island" then proceeded to drop a joke saying, "I do have a show on Tubi coming out," referencing the new animated series "The Freak Brothers," where he voiced a character alongside John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, and Woody Harrelson.

Following this, Davidson has not opened up the topic about the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star again.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian Romance Rumors Heats Up

The rumors began swirling when the two shared a kiss during a segment of "SNL," in which Kardashian was a guest host for the night.

The two have been raising eyebrows over the past weeks after they were spotted in Knott's Scary Farm in Orange County, California, holding hands together. They were accompanied by the newly-engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

After their amusement park date, they were seen in New York having dinner on two separate occasions.

The first one was in the comedian's hometown Staten Island, where they dined over pizza and pasta in the famous Campania. The two reportedly entered the backdoor of the restaurant.

The second one was in Zero Bond in New York City, where friends surrounded them.

According to the outlet's source, Kim Kardashian is not looking to date anyone, but she likes going out with Pete Davidson.

The insider said, "Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that."

At the time of this writing, neither the two of them confirmed whether they were romantically involved or not.

