Did Kanye West lie?

After stating he had never received the paperwork for his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the Grammy Award-winning rapper appeared to be not telling the truth.

Last week, the "Donda" hitmaker appeared on Revolt TV's "Drink Champs" podcast to make explosive charges about his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The Yeezy creator chastised the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star on the podcast, claiming that she "divorced" him on "Saturday Night Live."

As widely reported, Kim went on the hit show a few weeks ago to make her hosting debut.

The 44-year-old rapper then accused the writers of the show of forcing her to talk about their divorce in her opening monologue because "they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain't never seen the papers."

"We're not divorced."

Kanye went on to say how it may be funny to some, but the claims made by his ex on the show "ain't no joke to me."

"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to stay together."

In contrast to his prior denials, there is proof that Kanye West has viewed the divorce paperwork.

The response Ye filed to the KKW Beauty mogul's petition, which was filed on April 9, was obtained by Radar Online, and it even had a signature at the bottom.

Kanye West claimed in the documents that their marriage was over due to "irreconcilable issues."

North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are their four children, and he has asked for joint physical and legal custody.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper also demanded that spousal support be denied to neither party.

His response came after the reality personality filed for divorce after seven years of marriage in February.

Given that he's in the process of a settlement, Kanye West's claim of ignorance is also dubious. He was able to obtain his share of their combined real estate just last month.

Kim will be the owner of their $60 million Hidden Hills mansion.

Kim Kardashian's Family Is Worried About Kanye West

Following her romance rumors with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian and her family are reportedly concerned that Kanye West would have another meltdown.

The Kardashian-Jenners, according to a Page Six source, are concerned about how the rapper will respond to Kim spending so much time with the "SNL" star.

People are speculating if the two are dating or just ideal friends after seeing a photo of them go viral on the internet.

