Hey, it's never too late to learn to do something you always wanted to!

British actor Damson Idris may already have big shows like Black Mirror and Snowfall under his belt, but as far as music goes, he knows he's got nothing on rapper Saweetie, known for songs like "Best Friend" and "My Type."

In a recent Instagram story, Idris posted a video of Saweetie playing piano for him, captioned simply "My Teacher." It featured him walking around the piano as she played, until they both devolved into giggles. Saweetie later reposted the video to her own story.

The mutually posted videos (overflowing with adorability) sparked dating rumors between the two stars - especially after Saweetie tweeted about wanting babies only this Saturday. (Actor Nick Cannon responded with some suggestive emojis, implying that he was volunteering, but he also promised to cool it with the kiddos until the new year, so even if he WAS serious, and even if they ARE dating, Idris shouldn't worry too much.)

I want some babies. — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 6, 2021

Well, whether she's influenced him with her charms or not, Saweetie has certainly influenced Idris with her music: Two days ago, he posted this video of himself practicing saxophone to Instagram.

It's lovely to see a star who's not embarrassed to show people his learning process, no matter how new he is at what he's trying - and he got tons of encouraging comments egging him on. (Hopefully, somewhere in the background, Saweetie's gonna keep encouraging him too!)