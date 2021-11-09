Travis Scott has been a trending person everywhere since the devastating Astroworld Music Festival in Houston last Friday, which killed eight people and wounded hundreds more.

He just established a partnership with BetterHelp to give free counseling and treatment to people who have been affected by the incident.

The 30-year-old rapper from Houston has also promised to cover the burial costs of the stampede's eight fatalities.

They may bash the "Love Galore" rapper despite his offer since they believe he didn't do enough to rescue his supporters in the first place.

In the wake of the tragedy, reports of him inciting violence in the past have also made their rounds on social media, and people aren't happy.

One Twitter user said, "Travis Scott was like, 'Sorry I don't really regard your kids' safety, but here I'll pay for the funeral.' Like that's supposed to make it all better! "

Another person said, "You are going to do more than pay for a funeral. # TravisScott These people think money can fix everything, but people lose their babies and I don't think that money can fix that."

Another said, frustratedly, "There shouldn't be a reason for him to pay any type of funeral costs whatsoever." There shouldn't even be funerals to begin with. Money isn't going to bring those souls back. Stupid dick riders. "

Travis Scott Canceled?

A new petition has gone viral, with over 10,000 individuals wanting to prevent Travis Scott from playing as the headliner at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22.

He also won't be playing at the "Day N Vegas Festival".

Travis Scott Sued

On social media, video footage from the Astroworld Festival has been circulating, showing a stampede of fans breaking past a gate, as well as videos of people attending the festival dancing on ambulances.

Travis Scott has made an apology on his Instagram Stories in the aftermath of the tragedy. Despite this, numerous people have filed a lawsuit against him and his company, Live Nation Entertainment.

According to one of the claims, the "OUT WEST" singer continued to play despite several deaths and injuries on the festival grounds.

Fans on the scene are said to have begged for the event to be halted.

As of Monday, more than a dozen lawsuits had been filed, with attorneys from Kherkher Garcia LLP telling NBC News, "We are appalled by the tragic tragedy that occurred on Friday night."Travis Scott has a history of instigating violence and putting concertgoers in risk. "

JUST IN: Travis Scott shares video addressing the tragedy at Astroworld Fest pic.twitter.com/MSjVpJH3fK — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021

