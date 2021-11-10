Is Scott Disick expected to attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's forthcoming wedding? Apparently not, if Kourtney is to have her way.

The father-of-three isn't invited and won't be invited, according to insiders who talked to Hollywood Life.

Last month, the 45-year-old musician proposed to the Poosh Lifestyle entrepreneur after almost a year of dating.

Despite the fact that they are still in the early stages of their relationship, insiders say they will invite only individuals close to them, including the 38-year-old "Flip It Like Disick" actor.

The insider gave an excellent reason as to why Scott won't make it to the big day.

"Kourtney is of the mindset that she is going towards her future, and the past with Scott shouldn't be there on her special day."

The insider also said that the likelihood of her children's father being a part of her biggest day "is pretty nonexistent."

It Is Not Appropriate to Invite Scott Disick

Meanwhile, another insider told Hollywood Life that, considering his relationship with Travis Barker, inviting Scott Disick to the impending wedding would be inappropriate.

Furthermore, the former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star does not want any additional drama before her wedding, as he is described as "unpredictable."

"He might have had this with Kourtney, and he'll live with that regret for the rest of his life."

What Would Scott Disick Feel About Not Being Invited?

While some people may be upset over not being invited to their ex's wedding, an insider told the outlet that it wouldn't matter to Scott Disick because he apparently has no desire to attend Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

The insider revealed, "Scott would never go in a million years unless something miraculous happened."

But the way things stand now, there's no chance of him making an appearance.

Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are said to be "very pleased" about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's upcoming wedding.

"They adore Travis and enjoy being a part of a blended family."

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are equally ecstatic for Kourtney Kardashian to have a steady man in her life.

