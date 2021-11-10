Don't worry everyone. The answer to the question you have been patiently waiting for is finally here. People Magazine has announced that their 2021 Sexiest Man Alive is none other than PAUL RUDD! People tweeted out the cover of their special double issue this morning around midnight. The headline proudly read, "Oh yes, Paul Rudd SEXIEST MAN ALIVE! A marvel of a man. You're welcome." With this picture of a well deserving Paul Rudd on the cover and that delicate MCU pun, we think this may the best magazine cover we have ever seen!

While I don't think anyone could possibly be surprised by this news, Rudd expressed his shock in his exclusive interview with People. "I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I'd be picked for this, they would say, 'What?'...This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me." Well, Paul, we must disagree with you there.

The 52 year old star's agelessness, asthetic, and all around optimisim make him a well deserved winner for this prestigious award. Rudd's flexibility and range as an actor, from his work in Ant Man to his very different work in the currently streaming The Shrink Next Door, definitely pushed him to the forefront of consideration for this award. Talent is sexy. People definitiely agrees. Check out the rest of People's interview with Rudd here.



Be sure to check out 2021's Sexiest Man Alive in The Shrink Next Door, currently streaming on Apple+!