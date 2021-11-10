In a number of celebratory posts on Instagram, the stars have confirmed that production on John Wick 4 has wrapped - and actor Shamier Anderson confirmed even more than that, when his Insta photodump included a bag boldly sporting the name of the film: John Wick Hagakure.

Hagakure is a Japanese word that translates to "hidden by the leaves," but it's also the title of a famous warrior's manual compiled by Yamamato Tsunetomo in the 1700s, based on his conversations with then-ruler of [part of] Japan, Nabeshima Mitsushige. It's a book that explains that "the way of the warrior is death." Fans of John Wick may initially be concerned about that bleak outlook for their hero, but it doesn't quite mean what it sounds like it means in English. According to Professor Kasaya Kazuhiko:

"This phrase is not intended as a compulsion to die. Rather, it teaches that, through a constant consciousness of death, it is possible to achieve a state of freedom that transcends life and death, whereby 'it is possible to perfectly fulfill one's calling as a warrior.'"

It's worth noting that this title may be a decoy, but as far as the theming of the movie goes, it still speaks volumes. Actor Donnie Yen wrapped his part of the filming last week, and posted a long and heartfelt message on Instagram, saying "I really think this particular one will be very special."

John Wick 4 will see the return of everyone's favorite dog-avenging warrior, Keanu Reeves, in his titular role, alongside newcomer Shamier Anderson, who is known best for his part in the film Race by Eulace Peacock. If their Instagram posts are any indication, they all had a lot of good times filming it, so fans can expect a project that had a lot of love put into it.

John Wick 4: Hagakure is scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.