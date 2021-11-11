Will Chris Hemsworth divorce Elsa Pataky after the wife made him feel upset?

There is no perfect marriage, especially in Hollywood, but celebrities usually want to care for things privately than make the public join their marriages' problems.

The same thing goes with Hemsworth, who has been married to Pataky since 2010. However, things seemingly changed when his wife spoke ill about their marriage and overshared details about their lives.

New Idea once reported that Hemsworth and Pataky hit rock bottom when the Spanish supermodel sat down for an interview with Body and Soul magazine. At that time, she said that her marriage to "Thor" actor was far from being perfect.

Upon learning about her statement, the actor reportedly panicked and felt down.

The news outlet added that Pataky had developed growing resentment toward her husband, pushing her to reveal details about their marriage. She reportedly started to feel that way when she was forced to abandon her successful career in Spain to focus on her husband and their kids.



"You have to remember, she was the famous one when they met - and he's the first to say she's the better actor. It must be incredibly frustrating, especially when something like this happens. She's an icon to Australians and she still has her fan base back in Spain," the insider went on.

Meanwhile, they reportedly faced more pressure when Hemsworth was called back to the US to film another movie.

Are They On Verge Of Splitting?

It is true that Pataky indeed said that her marriage was not perfect. However, the magazine failed to include all the contents of the interview, causing people to assume different things.

The model, in reality, said that while there had been ups and downs in their relationship, she and Hemsworth kept working together to make things better.

READ ALSO: Henry Cavill Coming Back As Superman? Fans Approve Actor's Desire To Reprise Role

In addition, the couple has constantly been posting cute and funny moments with each other. During this year's Halloween, Pataky wore a blood-soaked nurse uniform while Hemsworth became a Demogorgon.

Although their marriage years ago was abrupt, Hemsworth assured that everything felt just right when they decided to get married. They first welcomed their daughter, India, in May 2012 before twins Tristan and Sasha arrived in March 2014.

READ MORE: Astroworld Festival Attendees Injected Drugs to Event's Security Guard? Houston Police Breaks Silence