Is Kylie Jenner on the verge of losing her fortune?

Her brand is said to be in peril as a result of her relationship with Travis Scott. She and her mother, Kris Jenner, are currently in crisis mode.

Following the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival last Friday in Houston, Texas, the Kar-Jenner matriarch is believed to be trying to assist her Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur daughter stay afloat, not just emotionally but also financially.

Approximately 50,000 people attended a performance to witness Travis perform live on stage with one of his musical guests, Drake, but the occasion quickly devolved into pandemonium when eight people died. At the same time, a rush on the grounds resulted in hundreds of people being gravely hurt and traumatized.

The mother of 3-year-old Stormi Webster, according to an insider, feels the weight of the tragedy and wants to do right by the victims, according to The Sun.

Others may not believe she cares, but she allegedly does, according to the insider.

"At the same time, she's a businesswoman responsible for the livelihoods of a lot of people. She feels like she's in a lose-lose situation because she wants to take time to respect the victims of Astroworld, but at the same time, she employs a lot of people. "

Kylie Jenner, who reportedly has a net worth of $700 million, has taken a salary cut as a result of the event, since she has ceased posting on all of her Instagram pages, including her personal page, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, and Kylie Swim.

In the days following the Astroworld Music Festival, the rich businesswoman, unlike her renowned sisters, has been silent on all of her social media accounts.

Kylie Jenner makes $1.2 million for every post on her own Instagram profile, and she used to post at least once a day before November 5.

However, comment sections on all of her accounts have been temporarily blocked as a result of what transpired.

"The longer her companies go without being active on social media or promotion, the more sales go down and the less they make from marketing. We're talking potentially millions of dollars in losses. "

Meanwhile, social media users, beginning with Kylie Cosmetics, have thrown out their Kylie Jenner items.

They allege Kylie doesn't care about the people who attended the event, so they're boycotting her products and encouraging others to do the same.

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy in Jeopardy As Well?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

She's expecting her second child next year, but she's apparently been careful in tackling the delicate issue.

"She feels a responsibility as a brand founder, but she also knows the second they do post something business-related, people will be upset that she's 'moved on' and doing self-promotion after this tragedy. So she does feel that loss in a sense."

