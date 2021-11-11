The anticipated release of Taylor Swift's remade version of one of her most sensational albums ever, Red, is driving literally everybody into a tizzy, from her fans on Twitter to the comedians at SNL to....the literal Empire State Building.

This is an Empire State of Grace 😌♥️🌃 #RedTaylorsVersion https://t.co/C6V6n9lrdB — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 10, 2021

Red (Taylor's Version) lands on streaming platforms at Midnight on November 12. Red was a bit of a departure from Swift's younger albums, and was definitely the work of a woman coming into her own. Instead of sweet fairy-tale ballads about young love and tributes to her childhood, Red dealt with themes of heartbreak and coming of age.

The album contained some of Swift's biggest hits, from the titular "Red" to the party anthem "22" to the pining ballad "Treacherous," and everybody is excited to hear what she'll do with them now that she has complete creative freedom. Apparently, one of those things is just "make a movie," because that's what's happening.

If you're not caught up: Last week, Taylor released a teaser of some clips from the upcoming film, hinting at something big happening in relation to the song "All Too Well." The big thing, as it turns out, is a 10-minute version of the ballad set to a short film. She tweeted this today:

Shot on 35mm film with cinematography by the brilliant @the_rinayang. Plan your watch parties or grab your blanket and curl up into a ball. However you want to watch All Too Well The Short Film, it’ll be out tomorrow on YouTube at 7pm Eastern. 🥲 https://t.co/YzOtPK5Hzd pic.twitter.com/SWAlziJ6bC — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 11, 2021

It's unclear if the extended version of "All Too Well" will be an extended ballad set to music, or if there will be dialogue to the short film, but fans are excited to find out. (Also, apparently, Po from the Teletubbies is a big fan. Not surprising, really.)

WE ARE GONNA BE ALL TOO UNWELL pic.twitter.com/RQayarhjOE — sara (@fancysnaake) November 11, 2021

Of course I'm on my way to New York. This whole thing is so serendipitous @taylorswift13 — Mama Maya (@rockstarronan) November 11, 2021

listen. am i happy to see everyone is finally realizing the genius that is taylor swift? yes. am i still bitter that i had to fight through the trenches for years against those same exact people? yes. — e (@screamingcoIor) November 10, 2021

One fan even asked Taylor which they should do first: Watch the film or listen to the album. Swift responded:

TAYLOR SWIFT SAID THAT WE HAVE TO LISTEN THE ALBUM FIRST !!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yoOvJ7vw3T — Irene 🍂 (@lillyswiftt13) November 11, 2021



So if Swifties want to watch the film when it comes out, they'll have to stream the album very soon after it releases at midnight...not that that should be a problem for any of them.

me at 12:00:00 AM on nov 12th pic.twitter.com/VjICNKrcj2 — irene anna🧣 (@enerianna) November 11, 2021

Red (Taylor's Version) drops at midnight on all streaming platforms. The "All Too Well" Short Film drops at 7pm tomorrow, and you can catch Taylor on SNL this Saturday night.