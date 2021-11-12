Celine Dion reportedly has a more serious reason why she canceled her Las Vegas residency.

This month, Dion was supposed to hold her new Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theater before starting its second leg in January. However, she announced on Instagram that her painful muscle spasms made it impossible for her to perform.

However, a Star Magazine source revealed that the singer is suffering from more serious medical issues caused by stress. Losing her husband and manager, Rene Angelil reportedly made it even worse.

"René set up her previous Vegas residency that ended in 2019. It's been really daunting for her to go out on her own and launch a new show without his guiding hand," the insider said. "She wanted to get her career back in a big way, but the stress is overwhelming."

Angelil died at the age of 73 in 2016 following his years-long battle against throat cancer. Dion confirmed the heartbreaking news through a message on Twitter, saying he died at their home in Las Vegas.

The "To Love You More" hitmaker added that she promised him she would be there until the end to support the only boyfriend she had.

Years after his death, Dion's stress reportedly doubled already.

Is Celine Dion Truly Struggling?

Dion misses her late husband even years after his death. However, no news outlet should ever claim that there is a different reason for her to cancel the show when the singer herself revealed why she decided to postpone the tour in the first place.

In addition, Dion herself did not want to halt the show in any way. Unfortunately, she had to rest so she could get back stronger and healthier soon.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas. Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can," she wrote.

President of Resorts World Las Vegas, Scott Sibella, understood the singer's situation and sent her well-wishes instead. With so much support and guidance Dion received and still gets, it is highly unlikely she would let herself suffer from too much stress.

With that said, it is safe to say that Celine Dion remains well and healthy despite her muscle spasms, and she will surely resume her tour once she is able.

