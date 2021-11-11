Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ultimately lost the UK public's respect, but their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey did not have anything to do with it, according to TALKRADIO presenter.

What was supposed to be a peaceful departure from the royal family turned worst when Prince Harry and Meghan decided to commit one forbidden act - sitting down for a tell-all interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex braved all odds and talked to Oprah regarding their past lives as senior royal members. They even named several members of the royal family who made their lives harder, including Prince Charles.

But months after the interview, a TALKRADIO presenter addressed how the interview was not the cause why the Britons no longer respect and trust the couple.

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Lost People's Support

TALKRADIO presenter Jeremy Kyle recently spoke with royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam and talked about Prince Harry and Meghan's latest stories and battle against Associated Newspapers. The duo immediately shifted the topic and spoke about the couple's sinking popularity after talking to Oprah.

However, Kyle argued it was not the first time the public lost their respect toward the Sussexes. He added that British people have unmatched love and affection toward Queen Elizabeth II. Thus, Britons disapproved of Prince Harry and Meghan when they disrespected the Queen.



"That for me is where I imagine they lost a lot of respect because of the lack of respect they show to the monarch of this country," he said. "Who has been doing her job for 70 years without ever complaining about it, that's where I think it really lies."

Meanwhile, Fitzwilliam agreed to his statement, but he maintained Meghan was no longer interested in getting the British public's support and respect. The royal commentator also does not know why the duchess is trying hard to be a philanthropist activist.

Since Donald Trump considered a political future, Kyle and Fitzwilliam believe that Meghan might follow the trend, as well.

Their comments came after the Duchess of Sussex suffered from condemnation after issuing an apology statement to the Court of Appeals. She explained that she forgot she allowed her former aide to speak with the authors of "Finding Freedom."

