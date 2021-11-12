Quentin Tarantino fans rejoice! The renowned film writer-director dropped the hardback deluxe version of the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" novelization. This past June, Tarantino released a paperback version of the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" novelization. However, this hardback version has many new goodies that weren't included in the paperback. The "Once Upon a Time" novelizations are Tarantino's first attempts to novelize his films.

The paperback novelization included several scenes that didn't appear in the film, that further fleshed out the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. In the hardback deluxe version, "Once Upon a Hollywood" fans will find stills from scenes of the film that never made it into the final cut, an exclusive script for an episode of "Bounty Law," the TV Western that DiCaprio's Rick Dalton stars in the film, an article from "MAD" written for the film about "Bounty Law," and a picture of the "Bounty Law" luncbox referenced in the film and given to the cast as a wrap gift.

Originally hoping to novelize his 1992 directorial debut film "Reservoir Dogs," Tarantino reveals that he ended up churning out "Once Upon in Hollywood" instead in an interview on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert." In the same interview, Tarantino excitedly brings up how his deep love of movie novelizations that started when he was young, and how he's always wanted to novelize his own films. This fondness for the movie novelizations of his youth also informed his decision to release the paperback version of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" first, which is unusual for book releases, to reflect how the novelizations he was familiar with were released in paperback.

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is a 2019 film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino about a fading actor and stuntman navigating the changing Hollywood filmmaking landscape, while also dealing with the looming threat of the Manson family. The film garnered numerous awards and accolades, including a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Brad Pitt. You can buy the novelization on Amazon or at your favorite bookseller.

