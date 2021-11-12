All the Disnerds are absolutely bugging right now.

As foretold in The Prophecy (you know, the...the announcement they made on Monday), Disney just dropped news about TONS OF STUFF they're puting out in the next few years, and so much of it is exciting that we just had to drop everything and talk about it for a sec.

There was a lot going on in this very long Twitter thread where they made all their announcements, but don't worry, we're breaking down all the coolest stuff right here so you don't have to sift through it.

JOHN MULANEY AND ANDY SAMBERG AS CHIP N' DALE

Don't worry, they've assured us that this is a "comeback" and not a reboot - Andy Samberg of SNL and Brooklyn Nine-Nine and John Mulaney of Big Mouth and Into The Spiderverse (and, you know, his masterpiece standup specials) are playing Chip and Dale in their new Disney+ movie, Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers. (With Mulaney about to become a dad, it's so sweet that he's beginning his foray into cartoon voice acting now.) (I know I said I need Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to play all these comedy duos, but John Mulaney and Jake Peralta is a great alternative.)

Cheaper By The Dozen...Again?

You may remember the 2003 Steve Martin movie Cheaper By The Dozen, or the 2005 sequel to that movie, or even the 1950 Disney original that those movies were spinning off of, but this new Cheaper By The Dozen with Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff actually does have something new to offer: The same story told about a blended multiracial family.

Cheaper By The Dozen was a great movie in the early 2000s that examined all the problems that can arise with modern marriages and families, and though it's been 20 years instead of the original 50, this new movie will definitely have an updated perspective - which could be especially helpful for people who are learning to deal with racial issues, even in their own families.

WE FINALLY KNOW WHEN DISENCHANTED IS COMING

It's been a long, long road, Enchanted fans. At a certain point (like when we passed the ten-year mark in 2017) it seem like that oft-promised sequel was never ever coming. Then, in May, they announced that it was really, truly underway - and now, we finally know that Disenchanted, the story of Giselle many years after her "Happily Ever After," with all the original key cast returning, will land on Disney+ in Fall 2022.

Plus, you can watch Enchanted on Disney+ now! Woo-hoo!

We ALSO Finally Get To See A Clip From Peter Jackson's New Beatles Movie

Beatles Get Back is an upcoming documentary about the making of the Beatles' final studio album, put together with brand new never-before-seen archival footage of the band's final days together. The project is spearheaded by Peter Jackson, who is known best for his film adaptations of Lord Of The Rings - so if we know anything, we know this documentary will be comprehensive.

"Bubble Bubble, We're In Trouble!" Hocus Pocus 2 Is Coming Next Year

Get ready to be young again, all you boys and ghouls (and nonbinary...cools? Sorry, I couldn't think of a non-insulting word that rhymes with ghouls.)

We've waited nearly 30 years for another virgin to light a stupid candle, but last week we finally learned that it had happened: Filming just began on the sequel to the Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus, and today Disney announced that it'll be ready in time for next Halloween! (Get your toast ready, ladies!)

TIANA IS FINALLY GETTING THE RESPECT SHE DESERVES

More specifically, she's getting her own musical series, much like Rapunzel before her. The series will focus on the days after Tiana is crowned Princess of Maldonia, and deal with what happens when her New Orleans past follows her around.

It's unclear what the timeline is here, vis a vis the end of the movie; in the Tangled series, the episodes take place between the day Rapunzel returns home and the day she and Eugene are married. We know at the end of The Princess and the Frog, Tiana and Naveen have fixed up and are running Tiana's Palace - but we don't know if that part is going to be before the series or after.

It'll be interesting to find out when the show comes out in 2023.

Zootopia Is Getting The Expansion Treatment As Well

It never made sense that such an awesome, insightful movie like Zootopia, with such a richly constructed world, didn't have any other companion pieces, be it a sequel or a show or what have you. The 2016 film did NUMBERS at the box office, and it gained a cult following more quickly than most movies ever do, especially Disney movies.

Apparently, Disney agreed, because they just announced that they're working on a short form series based in Zootopia, coming in 2022. They haven't said much else about it, but from the Twitter images it looks like they're going to tell stories about some of the other side characters we don't see as much of in the movie, like the Vole family, Judy's parents, Flash and his sloth girlfriend, and even Officer Clawhauser and Captain Bogo.

It's not the Brooklyn Nine-Nine style buddy cop series we were hoping for for Nick and Judy, but it still sounds really fun - and hey, if people like this one, never say never.

NatGeo's Making A Show About Chris Hemsworth Doing Hot Boy Shit

Have you ever watched Chris Hemsworth in a movie and thought, "this is great, but I wish he was doing MORE action and stuff?" Well, your prayers have been answered: NatGeo is currently working on a nature show called Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, where the ripped dude is going to show us exactly what the (okay, his) human body is capable of.

No, but for real, this is a show about "being present with your stress now so that it doesn't kill you later," something that the whole world, not just Chris Hemsworth, could probably use right now. The shirtless pics in the trailer help sell it, it's true, but it does look like a very timely and fascinating show.

Will Smith Gets One Too: His Is Called Welcome To Earth

Will Smith might not be doing the polar plunge or pushing the limits of the human body, but he is headed to some other limits - the ends of the Earth.

In this new NatGeo series, Will Smith will prove that the age of exploration is far from over as he traverses with scientists to places where almost no human has ever gone before - places like the ocean floor. They're doing this to learn more about us, the Earth, and how we are all connected - as he puts it, "Once you decode the mysteries, you reveal crucial information about the world around us."

This is one that fans won't have to wait too long for: Welcome To Earth starts streaming on Disney+ December 8.

THE PROUD FAMILY IS BACK!!!

It's been over 15 years, but Sugar Momma still has some things to say. (Not that anyone should be surprised about that.)

Seriously though, respect on Disney for bringing back a show for nostalgia purposes but turning it into something relevant to its original audience. The new Proud Family reboot series is going to follow an older Penny and her family as she grows into womanhood proper - which is sure to give her father a long continuous heart attack.

All the characters we love are back, and the vocal cast is incredible: Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, Keke Palmer, and more will be teaming up to bring this amazing show out of retirement.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is streaming SO SOON: We only have to wait until February 2022.

Disney's Doing A Cinderalla Story For Sneakerheads

If there's one thing we know Disney loves and is good at, it's Cinderella stories - from the Hilary Duff one where he gets to kiss Chad Michael Murray to the one where Selena Gomez dances her way to freedom. This time, though Disney's doing one for all the sneaker-obsessed kids out there, called Sneakerella - and they're flipping the gender binary too!

That's right, in this one it's the boy who gets to be Cinderella, a stock boy in a shop with an unrecognized talent for designing sneakers. It looks like he's going to fall for his Princess because she's the daughter of a big sneaker mogul. This Disney original already looks like one for the ages!