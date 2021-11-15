Duchess Camilla and Prince Charles may have faced a lot of controversy during the beginning of their relationship, but one thing's for sure, they have a genuine love for each other. Recently, the Duchess of Cornwall faced one of her biggest fear all for her husband.

According to Express UK, the Prince of Wales recently celebrated his 73rd birthday. To mark the special occasion, the Clarence House released a new portrait of the royal.

Two years ago, for the Prince's 72nd birthday, it was different as he was away from his family, especially Camilla, to partake in royal engagements in New Zealand and India.

The Duchess of Cornwall overcame one of her biggest fears to meet the love of her life on his birthday. She flew from the United Kingdom and spent time with the Prince at a holistic health retreat.

In a previous interview with ITV, the Duchess admitted that flying was one of her phobias, and it was the reason why she didn't always attend royal engagements with her husband abroad.

A Clarence House representative also spoke up regarding the situation, saying "there are no health reasons" whenever she cancels her duties overseas.

"The Duchess does not like flying but I think she sometimes has to embrace that fear and get on with it," they said.

During their India trip in 2018, the royal couple was treated in a wellness center with yoga and natural medicines called "ayurvedic."

Prince Charle's 73rd birthday

This year, since not all countries have open borders due to the ongoing pandemic and other limitations within the UK, the Prince didn't celebrate his birthday in a lavish way.

However, a lot of people have wished him a happy birthday.

The Royal Collection Trust released an image of three-year-old Prince Charles talking to his grandfather King George VI. (check out the photo below)

This touching photo captures the bond between King George VI and his 3-year-old grandson, Prince Charles, who sit together on a sofa in Buckingham Palace, enjoying a conversation. #HappyBirthdayHRH @clarencehouse https://t.co/bWY8usJYRA pic.twitter.com/RWEJbYeG7l — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) November 14, 2021

Elephant Family, a conservation charity, also sent their wishes to the future king.

They wrote, "Wishing His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales a very happy #birthday! We are honoured to have you as our Royal President and continue to be hugely grateful for the wonderful support you offer our work. Many happy returns from your #Elephant Family!"

