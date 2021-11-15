Meghan Markle was the first to talk about her experience being part of the British royal family, but now, her good friend Adele is following in her footsteps.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex is quite likely to have persuaded the Grammy Award-winning singer to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for "Adele: One Night Only."

Are Meghan Markle and Adele Friends?

It was unclear where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would settle with Archie after their tumultuous exit from the British royal family.

For a period, the couple resided in Canada, but they eventually relocated to a home loaned to them by Tyler Perry.

Tyler's house was next door to Adele's, and according to stories, she and the Sussexes hit it up right away.

According to The Mirror, the Duchess and the British singer started to spend time together and do Pilates lessons.

"They are loving it. It's a great stress-buster."

Before they had their own place, it was claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were taught the "ways of California life" by the "Someone Like You" hitmaker.

An insider told The Mirror, "Adele loves the neighborhood. She's also recommended her son Angelo's pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won't be bombarded by fans."

The Sussexes and Adele continued to see one other even after they moved out of Tyler's house and into their own newly bought Montecito home.

When They First Met

In 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Adele were seen together in a community kitchen for a charity event when they weren't yet that close.

The photos, which were published in The Sun, are thought to have been shot on a covert trip the pair had in 2018, during which Adele was also present.

The Duke of Sussex's visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, which serves families affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, was thought to be his first.

Adele's Bombshell Divorce Claim in 'One Night Only'

During her intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 'Rolling In the Deep" hitmaker opened up about her divorce from ex Simon Konecki.

"And I remember a lyric that I wrote that I put on a song on 25, which is 'I want to live and not just survive.'"

"I definitely felt like that. And it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy that actually I'm really unhappy, and they were all aghast. I felt like it was sort of from there that I was like, what am I doing it for?"

