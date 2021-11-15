Spider-Man is unmasked and ready to be seen in his newest film Spider-Man: No Way Home. This upcoming film starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man adds an even more detailed nuance and complexity to the cannon of Spider-Man. According to the official synopsis, this film explores when, "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man." This movie is sure to shine a light on the iconic character that we know and love. Those joining Holland in the cast include Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, and Marisa Tomei. 

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster
(Photo : © & ™ 2021 MARVEL)

Everyone is excited this film including Spider-Man himself. Holland recently told Empire Magazine that one of the scenes in the highly anticipated film is, "one of the coolest scenes I've ever shot...It's four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it's like being a superhero, and it was amazing...the other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor. "  This only bolsters the excitement and expectations that Spider-Man fans around the world have for this upcoming movie. 

(Photo : Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released in theaters on December 17th. We can't wait to see Spider-Man newly unmasked but still using his spidey senses! 

