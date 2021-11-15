Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are on the verge of splitting after wrapping up their prison sentences.

Following the college admission scandal, both Loughlin and Giannulli received their corresponding sentences and managed to complete them in the past months.

The actress spent two months of prison time and was punished with two years of supervised release with additional 100 hours of community service. Meanwhile, he began his five-month sentence two weeks after Loughlin started hers and received two years of supervised release plus 250 hours of community service.

After the disgraceful event, the two reportedly started to drift away from each other the actress doubled her efforts to save their dying marriage.

Is Mossimo Giannulli Leaving Lori Loughlin?

OK! Magazine reported this week that the couple wanted to fly to Mexico for a "make of break" vacation. While they are still on probation, both Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly feel like they are splitting soon.



With the vacation, they reportedly want it to help them fix their relationship. What is worse is that, Loughlin already has future plans since she has been cast in a "When Calls The Heart" spinoff while Giannulli still seems lost.

"He's been withdrawn, hasn't wanted to socialize at all and can't seem to move on, which has made it hard for him and Lori to connect. They hope a vacation away from all the prying eyes in LA will help them set things right," the source said.

The same report resonated with what Us Weekly reported last month, saying Loughlin and Giannulli began to fall apart they no longer have each other's backs to lean on.

"They have been in marriage therapy almost daily," a source said. "Lori has really been fighting to keep the family whole."

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Still Okay

Despite the number of reports coming out, it is safe to say that the allegations are not valid. In fact, they are back together as a family following the scandal.

After a judge permitted them to travel to Mexico for a vacation, they shocked the public when they purchased a $13 million vacation house.

With that, the couple no longer needs more space away from each other. Instead of falling back, they reportedly needed to fall together to get back stronger.

