George Clooney failed to contain his feelings about the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," saying it was "infuriating and insane."

Clooney became one of the first celebrities to ever speak up about the incident that happened in Alec Baldwin's movie. It has been weeks since the fatal case took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and the authorities are yet to determine whether they would file a criminal lawsuit against the people responsible.

For now, Clooney weighed in on the disaster during his appearance on the "WTF With Marc Maron" podcast. The actor recalled the accidental deaths of Brandon Lee in 1993 and Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984, saying that they were the reason why gun safety was prioritized.

Despite those past fatal events, seeing "Rust" faced a similar tragedy reportedly left him in disbelief.

According to the 60-year-old actor, he does not know Baldwin that well. He insisted that it was not something anybody would want; thus, it was just a "terrible accident."

However, he also noted that there is a specific protocol actors follow to ensure everyone's safety.



"Every single time I'm handed a gun on the set - every time - they hand me a gun, I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I'm pointing it too, I show it to the crew," Clooney said. "Every single take. Then you hand it back to the armor when you're done."

He said that it has been a "tradition" in the industry after what happened to Lee. Still, he hoped Baldwin still did the checking, although checking the ammo might be a little tricky.

Clooney added that when he gets a six-gun, he always points it at the ground and squeezes it six times.

What Makes George Clooney Infuriated Revealed

During the same interview, he touched on the fact that there had been finger-pointing incidents after the event. Assistant director David Halls seemingly received the most attention as he was the one who announced the gun was a cold one.

Per Clooney, he never heard the term all his life as an actor.

"I've never heard that term. Literally. They're just talking about stuff I've never heard of. It's just infuriating," he continued. "[I've] been on sets for 40 years and the person that hands you the gun, the person who is responsible for the gun, is either the prop person or the armorer. Period."

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department has been looking into the case for a month now. A new development is yet to be revealed.

