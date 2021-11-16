Josh and Anna Duggar are now parents of 7. Their latest baby arrived however in a quite importune time, since Duggar is in the midst of a child abuse scandal.

The new baby joins her siblings Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8 and Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2.

Madyson's arrival comes just a few days before Josh is set to fight his present legal battle. His pre-trial hearing in the current child pornography case is scheduled for Nov. 18.

The trial will begin on November 30th. An Arkansas grand jury indicted the former 19 Kids and Counting star on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography only days after Anna revealed her pregnancy in April.

There were an estimated 65 photographs of child pornography stored on a computer at Duggar's now-closed used car company, according to the FBI.

According to Homeland Security special agent Gerald Faulkner, one file depicting sex assault involving children aged 18 months to 12 years was retrieved, as well as a two-minute video showing a male sexually abusing two girls aged 5 to 10 years. Josh is presently living with family friends LaCount and Maria Reber and is only permitted to see his children when Anna is around.

Josh, who is the eldest child of Michelle and Jim Bob, was arrested in April, just weeks after he and Anna made the announcement of the baby No. 7. "It's a GIRL!!!!!" Anna wrote via Instagram at the time. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar were the firsts to gush over the birth of their new grandchild.

"We are always delighted to welcome another grandchild," the couple told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, November 16. "They are each a beautiful treasure from the Lord."

This is their 22nd grandchild.

Because of the silence before this sudden announcement of arrival, many thought Anna did not push through with the pregnancy given the impending legal trouble and the scandal that seems to refuse to go away.

