Prince Harry looks happier in the US than he felt when he was in the UK, a royal expert noticed.

Prince Harry chose to start anew in the US with Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lili. Though leaving the royal family means giving up most of the things he grew up with, the Duke of Sussex did not have any second thoughts in moving forward.

One royal expert recently saw that in Prince Harry, who reportedly looks happier away from the royal family.

Prince Harry Truly Found Freedom In the US

In the royal prince's recent contribution to the US think tank's report about disinformation, Prince Harry penned a powerful message about the issue he called "global humanitarian issue."

"I hope to see the substantive and practical recommendations of our commission taken up by the tech industry, the media industry, by policymakers, and leaders. This affects not some of us, but all of us," he said.

Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English then told Palace Confidential that the subject is indeed important to Prince Harry. And by doing what he loves, the royal prince reportedly looks happier in where he is right now.



In the end, the royal expert sent him good luck as Prince Harry continues to do what makes him way happier outside the monarchy.

Prince Harry Not Ready To Let Go Royal Position

Although the duke found more peace in the US, a political commentator revealed he and Meghan would continue to use their "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" title.

In an interview with Sky News, political commentator Calvin Robinson noted how the duo confidently introduced themselves as royals despite leaving the royal family.

"The Royal Family need to say: 'if you're going to be political, if you're going to keep selling yourselves to Netflix and Disney and all of the Hollywood industry, you need to take away the titles'," he said.

Robinson also mentioned how Meghan's plan is to become the most famous princess in the world with the help of Prince Harry.

Unfortunately, royal staff and fans do not approve of the idea. Instead of being the most popular princess, the duchess ultimately became the most disliked royal even before leaving the royal family. She had been nicknamed a "gold-digger" and "user" for wanting to become a royal by using other members.

