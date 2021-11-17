Since her October hospitalization, Queen Elizabeth has reportedly returned for face-to-face engagement, meeting General Sir Nick Carter at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, November 17.

Express UK reported that Her Majesty had held an audience with the Chief of the Defence Staff for her first official engagement since Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The Queen today received General Sir Nick Carter for an Audience at Windsor Castle upon the relinquishment of his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff. pic.twitter.com/Pvttc0hv7w — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 17, 2021



Buckingham Palace recently revealed that she suffered from a back sprain, which became why she couldn't visit the ceremony and later on "sparked fears of the severity" of her health, according to the source.

Good News From The Queen

In the video of the Queen, she was spotted all smiling which made numerous people from social media express their relief for her return. One user online said, "So good to see the Queen again."

This was later supported by another user, saying, "Great to see The Queen up and about and able to receive visitors!" Sunday's event would have been her return to public for the first time since the medics told her to rest last time.

Talking to a press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "I just want to say that I know everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty. I just wanted to reassure everybody that I did see the Queen for an audience at Windsor on Wednesday and she's very well."

"It shouldn't need saying but I wanted to say so anyway," he concluded.

The royal source from the palace announced that the Queen was "deeply disappointed," as she regards the ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year," per People. Her eldest son and soon-to-be king, Prince Charles, placed a wreath at the Cenotaph memorial on the royal's behalf.

Queen Elizabeth has gone over several cancellations over the past weeks, which made the rest of the royals take over her disappearance, recalling the COP26 in Scotland, which Prince William and Kate Middleton attended.

Other than that, she was advised to "give up horse riding and martinis," following her spotted with a walking cane during one of her events the same month.

The publisher has also stated that she has continued to take "light, desk-based duties," and was even able to joke around during a video call with the winner of the Queen's "Gold Medal for Poetry."

