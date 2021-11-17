Will J.K Rowling be part of the highly-anticipated "Harry Potter" reunion?

Potterheads finally heard the best news this year as HBO Max confirmed on Tuesday that the cast of "Harry Potter" will reunite for the first time.

The reunion special, titled "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," will see original stars Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and all remaining cast members on the screen again. It will reportedly focus on the franchise's first film, "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The official teaser confirmed all the aforesaid details, saying it will debut exactly on January 1, 2022.

Unfortunately, J.K. Rowling will not be included in the special. Even her name was noticeably kept away in the teaser. Her absence, as most people believe, has something to do with her past anti-transgender sentiments last year.



J.K Rowling's Fans Enraged; Say "Harry Potter" Would Never Exist Without Her

Following the shocking confirmation, several authors, experts, and fans called out HBO for not including the franchise's creator.

Libby Emmons said, "A massive reunion special that deletes the creator is total trash. Rowling created an entire universe, and the attempt to diminish her contribution is an atrocity."

"Mf how you gonna cancel harry potter actors when JK Rowling isn't involved at all with this special," another added.

Another penned, "That's just wrong. As a creator SHE should have control over the special. STAY STRONG @jk_rowling."

READ ALSO: LA Model Christy Giles Found Dead On Sidewalk At 24: Was Foul Play Involved?

The disapproval came a year after J.K Rowling posted a series of degrading tweets on sex and gender that stirred another feud with LGBTQ supporters and advocates. She also ignited the issue by sharing a sarcastic and rhetorical question on what people should call those people who menstruate.

"People who menstruate. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling asked while attaching an online op-ed article titled "Creating a More Equal Post-Covid-19 World for People Who Menstruate."

At that time, she had already suffered from criticisms, with her name appearing on social media platforms' trending lists. The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) also slammed the author's claims by retweeting a statement posted last December.

Meanwhile, despite the snub, some people pointed out that J.K Rowling would still earn from the special effortlessly.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Harry Shows Signs He Is Happier Away From Royal Family