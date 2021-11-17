Queen Elizabeth II showed an alarming sign of personal crisis as she jetted to Sandringham despite her health issues, a royal commentator said.

In the past weeks, Queen Elizabeth II sparked concerns due to her multiple, continuous health issues. She initially admitted herself to a medical facility overnight before suffering from a back injury ahead of her supposed appearance during Remembrance Day.

Although her doctor advised her to rest, Her Majesty seemingly asked the medical professional to travel to Sandringham. Fortunately, she got the approval and went to the place via helicopter.

Usually, the Queen only travels to the residence to prepare for Christmas. However, her recent visit was way earlier, and she had an alarming reason why she needed to go back to Sandringham.

Why Queen Elizabeth II Visited Sandringham Despite The Advice To Rest

Since the 1980s, the royal family members have been traveling to Sandringham to celebrate the holiday season with the Queen. It also served as the retirement home for her late husband, Prince Philip, since leaving his post in 2017.



The Queen usually travels there in December and stays in the estate until February. According to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, it was very unusual to see her visit Sandringham in November.

Larcombe told OK! Magazine that Queen Elizabeth II showed a major sign of personal crisis with her unexpected visit.

READ ALSO: LA Model Christy Giles Found Dead On Sidewalk At 24: Was Foul Play Involved?

"The Queen always goes to Sandringham for Christmas but I've never known her to head there as early as she did," he said. "It may be that she was there because of her health issues but she may well have made the decision to visit because that's where she feels closest to Philip."

The Duke of Edinburgh set Sandringham as his favorite residence before his death. With that, Her Majesty surely found comfort by staying there months after Prince Philip died.

His comment resonated with what royal commentator Russell Myers said. He recently disclosed on Pod Save The Queen that Her Majesty also went to Wood Farm to find "solace" amid the darkest days of her life. Per the royal commentator, the visit gave her the consolation she needed after all the headaches and issues she dealt with and continuously deals with.

By seeing Prince Philip's last home, the Queen felt "refreshed and revitalized."

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Harry Shows Signs He Is Happier Away From Royal Family