Prince Charles is Queen Elizabeth's successor to the throne if ever she decides to step down from royal duties or passes away. If the Prince is crowned King, Duchess Camilla will be his Queen consort; however, one royal biographer alleges that Camilla fears one thing.

According to royal biographer Penny Junor who spoke to the Telegraph, the Duchess of Cornwall is a "normal woman" who has found herself in an "abnormal situation" because of her relationship with the Prince of Wales.

Junor alleges that Camilla is "dreading" having the spotlight on her when her husband becomes King.

He also said that when the time comes, it would be a challenging time for the Duchess.

"I don't think titles do it for her, and the prospect of being Queen or Princess Consort, the fuss there will be at the time, the comparisons to Diana, it will be a very difficult time for her." the biographer said. (via Mirror UK)

However, despite what the Duchess feels, Junor said he feels like Prince Charles would instead let her become Queen rather than Princess Consort because he loves her so deeply, and it would be demeaning for him to give her a lesser title.

In addition, Junor said the public opinion will play a significant role in deciding what Camilla's title would be, significantly when Prince Harry drops more personal information about her or if the hit Netflix series "The Crown" will paint her "in a bad light."

Will Prince Charles Ever Be King While Queen Elizabeth Is Still Alive?

The public has been speculating whether Her Majesty will abdicate anytime soon and let her eldest child take over the throne. However, one royal expert aired out her thoughts, saying it was impossible.

In early reports, "Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting," author Carolyn Harris, Ph.D., said it's unlikely for the Prince to assume the title while his mother is still alive.

She said Queen Elizabeth made a promise during her 21st birthday speech in 1947, saying she would devote her whole life to serving the public.

Aside from the longest-reigning monarch's promise, there's a more significant reason why the Queen is unlikely to abdicate because she was coronated in a religious ceremony.

"The Queen is sovereign of 16 Commonwealth realms, and not all of them have a formal provision for a regency," Harris said. (via Express UK)

However, there's a possibility for Prince Charles to assume the title despite the Queen being alive if she becomes severely incapacitated due to an illness or old age.

