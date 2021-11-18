On Wednesday, Will Smith appeared on "The One Show" via video connection to promote his new film, King Richard, and his clean and clear complexion was the subject of much discussion.

It didn't take long for Twitter users to wonder, "What has he done to his face?" after seeing his "unrecognizable" look and smooth features.

The 53-year-old, who rose to fame on TV series "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" back in 1990, worn three-piece suit, a purple shirt and patterned tie for this interview but the outfit failed to elicit as much attention has his face.

"Why is Will Smith's face so strange?," some viewers inquired, while another wrote, "Will Smith doesn't look like Will Smith."

One said he looked just as he did on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, while another called him "robotic."

In an interview with the BBC, Will talked about his new film, King Richard, which is based on the biography of Richard Williams, who helped his daughters Serena and Venus through their early careers as professional athletes.

Will confessed to presenters Zoe Ball and Jermaine Jenas that Serena and Venus initially did not approve of the video.

"Venus and Serena when the idea came up they were a little hesitant, and they said they would executive produce the film but would wait until they saw the movie until they decided to put their names on it," he said.

"But they were so honoured, they agreed to put their names on the film. And when you make a movie like this there really is only one audience, and it's the people you are depicting," he further explained.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes Split: Cause of Breakup Heartbreaking After All the Feels

"And when they walked out of that theatre and agreed to put their names on this movie, it was one of the highest points in my career," he concluded.

In another news, Will Smith said he was interested in dating his "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" costar Karyn Parsons, but he got rejected.

In his self-titled memoir released on November 9, Smith spoke candidly about his experience on the hit '90s sitcom that was certainly the start of his colorful career journey.

While living with his Uncle Phil (James Avery), Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert), and three distant cousins, Hilary Banks (Parsons), Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro), and Ashley Banks (Tatyana Ali) at their affluent Bel-Air house, Smith's character, played by Will Smith, had a fish-out-of-water experience.

Parsons was "the least experienced next to me" and "fought out a series of Hollywood big guns" to land the job, according to Smith. Both actors agreed it was in everyone's best interest to keep things professional.

"Was smart enough to tell me 'hell no' when I tried to explain that we were not really cousins so it would be fine if we dated. ('I swear it won't mess up our working relationship.' She knew better than that - good call KP)," Smith said.

READ ALSO: Princess Diana Shock: Paparazzi Took Advantage of Princess of Wales' Images By Doing This