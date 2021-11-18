Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly have no plans of returning to the UK even if the Queen needs them.

There are no plans to return to the UK for the holidays, even though it will be Queen Elizabeth II's first Christmas without her husband, Prince Phillip, who died in April of this year. Not to mention the fact that the 95-year-old matriarch has recently experienced health issues, sources say.

Even though he was never anointed king, Prince Philip performed an essential role in supporting his wife of seven decades during times of immense turbulence. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know," Elizabeth said during her Diamond Jubilee address in 2012.

Philip became her "liege man of life and limb" after swearing fealty to her upon her coronation in June 1953. Even though he was a few steps behind etiquette dictated by the Orders of Precedence, the Duke was always at her side for her important events, including state banquets, meetings with international leaders, and extensive foreign trips.

Multiple royal sources revealed to Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to Sandringham for Christmas, but they will not be going.

"There's a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming," one royal source told Page Six. "If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now," the source added.

"But this is Her Majesty's first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would," the source explained.

It's widely assumed that Harry and Meghan don't want to make headlines by flying in from their new California home.

"I think everyone understands there will be a frenzy when they both come back to the UK, but they need to rip the [Band-Aid] off and get on with it." the source added.

At Sandringham, the Queen's rural house, she is frequently accompanied to church services by members of her family, including Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

