Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have never returned to the United Kingdom together ever since they stepped down from royal duties, also after the Duchess gave birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana. However, rumors have been swirling around the internet about the possibility of coming back to the country for their baby's Christening; Prince Charles seemingly gave a significant hint after his trip to Jordan.

According to Express UK, the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla recently went to Jordan. They initially planned the trip last year but were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During their travel, the couple stopped by at the River Jordan, where the royal was photographed collecting holy water used at royal christenings.

The director-general of the baptism site Rustom Mkhijian spoke to the Telegraph about the water the Prince had collected.

He said the water is in its purest form because it was blessed from the place where Jesus was baptized.

Per the Daily Mail UK, Mkhijian said the water would be used for "future baptisms."

However, despite the speculations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not publicly confirmed whether Lilibet Diana is going to be baptized in the UK or not.

Holy Water Not For Lilibet Diana's Christening?

It's worth noting that the holy water could be used for other baptismal as Queen Elizabeth had welcomed four new grandchildren over the past year.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank had their baby boy in February named August Philip Hawke. Zara and Mike Tindall have Lucas Philip the following month.

In June, the Sussexes welcomed their first daughter. Lastly, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli introduced Sienna Elizabeth to the world.

The Sussexes Must Not Return To The UK For Lilibet Diana's Christening?

In early reports, a relationship expert has a piece of advice for the royal couple about returning to the UK.

Sami Wunder mentioned that if she's in the couple's position, she doesn't know if she'll be "Very inspired" to come to the country for their baby's christening.

She added that it's a very personal decision to make, but it's up to the Duke and his wife to make that choice.

This is because there is still tension within the royal family after the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Despite the expert's advice, she believes that "there are steps being taken in the right direction," as they slowly talk to each other again.

