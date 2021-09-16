Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to return to the United Kingdom for the first time since they stepped down from their royal duties last year. It was reported that the royal couple wants to bring their three-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana, to meet Queen Elizabeth II to christen her in a private chapel.

However, a relationship expert has a piece of advice for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. According to a relationship expert, Sami Wunder, who spoke to Express UK, if he's in the couple's position, she doesn't know if she'll be "very inspired" to come to the United Kingdom for the christening of Lilibet Diana.

She mentioned that it is a "very personal decision" to make, but it's up to Prince Harry and Markle if "they want to make that choice."

The reason why Wunder advised the couple not to go back to the UK is because of the ongoing "tension" within the firm.

The said tension occurred after the couple stepped down from their roles as senior royals, as well as their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In addition, the couple also alleged that one member of the firm made remarks on the skin color of their son Archie.

Despite Wunder's advice for the pair, she believes that "there are steps being taken in the right direction," as the family talks to each other again.

"I think the fact the Queen invited them for her Platinum Jubilee is a very positive sign to show the world that these guys are family and all families have conflict." Wunder said.

At the time of this writing, Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has publicly confirmed whether they're going to the United Kingdom for Lilibet's christening or not.

Lilibet Diana's Christening

In previous reports, Prince Harry is reportedly excited to go to the UK so Her Majesty could meet his three-month-old daughter with Markle.

The couple is allegedly planning to have a religious christening ceremony, and other royal family members are invited.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had requested to have the christening at Windsor Castle, where their firstborn, Archie, was christened in 2019.

At the time of this writing, the official date for Lilibet's special occasion has not been revealed to the public.

