Tom Holland is said to have a dream role that he keeps talking about -- and it isn't "Spider-Man."

The British actor, according to his co-star, aspires to be the next "James Bond."

The 25-year-old will star in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the concluding installment of the latest "Spider-Man" trilogy, which will be released next month.

Holland revealed in a new interview that this will be the "end of a franchise."

He told Entertainment Weekly, "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version."

Since the "Spider-Man" franchise is coming to an end, it seems like he set his sights on another franchise.

According to co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays the role of Ned in the "Spider-Man" films, Holland "talks about being 'James Bond' a lot."

He reiterated to GQ, "A lot a lot."

As of this writing, no information about the next 007 agents has been released. Producer Barbara Brocolli, on the other hand, says that no choices will be taken until next year.

Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars who have shown interest in playing the British spy.

Can Tom Holland Become 'James Bond'?

Because Tom Holland is no longer associated with Marvel, this might open up even more possibilities for larger-scale ventures.

He told Empire in another interview, "It's the first time since I got cast as 'Spider-Man' that I don't have a contract."

The "Uncharted" star, "It's just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I'd love to talk about that would help me embellish what I'm trying to explain."

"But I can't because it would just ruin the film."

Tom Holland also talked about his life after the famed Marvel series in an interview with GQ, adding that now is the ideal moment to move on.

"Maybe what's best for 'Spider-Man' is that they do a Miles Morales film. I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life."

READ ALSO: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Split: Was Their Relationship Doomed From the Start?

Tom Holland's Girlfriend

Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya are a very private couple.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy."

The actor won't discuss his connection with the former Disney Channel star, but he did say that having her in his life helps him maintain his sanity.

He even bragged about how terrific a role model his partner is for young people.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Post-Conservatorship: Driving Skills Already In Question After Caught Speeding In September