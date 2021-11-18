Fans are devastated to learn that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits after two years of dating.

They've been friends for years, but in July 2019, they declared they were dating, much to the delight of their followers.

But throughout their time, many have noticed the good and the bad in their relationship.

The former couple was always pictured packing on the PDA and, of course, shared their love on their respective social media. They even got a dog together.

But before they confirmed their split in separate Instagram posts, the "Havana" hitmaker gave an insight into how their relationship was.

In an interview with Glamour, Camila revealed, "We're very transparent with each other. I think that's why we can trust each other so much, because it's a very 3D human relationship."

"I think even just the language of being like, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I've been distant with you or snappy with you. I'm just struggling and I'm feeling kind of anxious.' That level of transparency really helps a lot."

Split rumors began to circulate after Instagram pop culture website DeuxMoi alleged that the former Fifth Harmony singer was overheard discussing a breakup while on a plane to Los Angeles with a buddy.

Despite the fact that the website said she was speaking "figuratively," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello eventually verified the news.

Because each of them raved about one other in various interviews, the separation came as a shock.

So, what went wrong in the relationship? They haven't said what went wrong, but here are a few possibilities.

Shawn and Camila Better Off As Friends

Perhaps the couple only dated due to the intense pressure their fans put on them.

Their recent statement, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends," refers to their friendship that bloomed in 2014.

They plan to stay that way, after all, their friendship was longer than their actual relationship.

The Bad Moments

Shawn Mendes opened about raising his voice at her during several arguments in their relationship.

"She was like, 'I don't like it when you raise your voice. Why did you raise your voice?' And I got so defensive."

Too Busy with Their Careers

Both are reportedly busy working on their respective albums, with both of them saying how the other is hard-working and pushing each other to do their best.

Shawn's Inability to Be Vulnerable

In an interview with Radio.com, the "Treat You Better" singer admitted to having a large ego and not wanting to show his partner that he was equally upset and insulted.

"Like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship. It actually was hurting our relationship."

