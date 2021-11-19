Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be playing a superhero in an upcoming film by DC. And no, we are not talking about the upcoming Black Atom. Announced at the recent DC FanDome event, The Rock will be voicing Krypto The Super-Dog, loyal companion of Superman, in DC League Of Super-Pets. This animated feature, which had a teaser trailer released at FanDome, is about the adventures of superhero companions belonging to the Man Of Steel, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

But Dwayne Johnson isn't the only big name to lend their voice to the film. Kevin Hart will be playing Ace The Bat-Dog, Lex Luthor will be voiced by Marc Marron, along with Keanu Reeves, Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Jameela Jamil, and Diego Luna.

Directed by Jered Stern and Sam Levine, Stern said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly how he had the idea for the film while at a dog shelter, giving him the concept of making Ace a shelter pet. He had this to say about the story,

It's a buddy story about those two guys. [Krypto] flies above the streets, Ace is from the streets. He's a shelter pet and so he knows a little bit more about being a regular dog. Their dynamic is figuring that out and butting heads in that way.

DC has released some stills from the project and the animation style seems to be a bright and poppy style, far from the dark brooding feel of the recent DC properties.

Stern continued,

I wanted it to be a real threat that you felt lived up to not just a goofy movie, but a real serious superhero threat - but also one that uniquely can only be solved by a group of pets. I really wanted people to come away from this movie feeling like animation is a technique and not a genre.

From what we have seen thus far, this looks to be a cool way to explore the world of DC characters that the whole family can get behind. DC League Of Super-Pets will swoop into theaters on May 20, 2022 and premiere on HBO MAX 45 days after the theatrical release.