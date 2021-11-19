Super model Nina Agdal seems to be flourishing following her break up with Jack Brinkley Cook split. After their 4 year relationship, Agdal has been spotted gracing the De Beers event in Madison Avenue Boutique on Wednesday with her beauty.

An insider reported that Agdal was all smiles and seemed to be in high spirits as she stayed trying on jewels. There were no reports of her mentioning Cook at all.

Looking back at the relationship, the pair had started dating shortly after her split with ex Leonardo Di Caprio. The split seems to be amicable as a source told Page Six that there were no hard feelings despite Agdal blocking Brinkley-Cook's family on instagram. Fans were shocked but the young Sports Illustrated model confirmed that she needed space and was nothing personal.

Nina Agdal had wiped all the pictures she had with the ex and seemed like her IG had no trace of Brinkley Cook. While Jack who seemed inactive on Instagram and still had a photo of him and Nina put up since 2018.

The pair had started dating around 2017 and was caught raunchily making out at Gurneys back in 2018. In 2019, Jack gushed about how lucky he is to have Nina. He thought she was really beautiful and when he got to know her, he found out that she was nice and cool as well.

The last public appearance of the duo was in September 2021. The couple looked so in-love hanging out in the Hamptons.

Agdal was photographed smiling from ear to ear as Brinkley-Cook kissed her cheek tenderly.

The couple always had nice words to say about each other when they were still dating. Nina was clearly head over heels and often captioned her instagram posts praising Jack on how comfortable she feels with him.

The model seemed to be having a blast shortly after the split as she was seen partying with her two girlfriends at New York City. Looking hot as ever, she rocked a crop top that showed her torso a little too much. Seemed to be in such high spirits, Nina lovingly smiled at the paparazzis. The Sports illustrated swimsuit issue model has been seen enjoying dinner with model pals Brooks Nader and Serena Kerrigan.

Jack has been noticeably silent and keeping a low profile about the whole situation.

