Tiger Woods is now swinging a golf club again.The famed ball-striker has shared a video of him practicing his iconic swing.

The pro athlete, who suffered a serious injury to his right leg in a car accident back in February, revealed to fans on Sunday morning that he's been cleared to swing his irons again.

Woods looked healed and fantastic as he took a swing of his club. Even though the famous golfer was still not a hundred percent recovered, his strikes were still clean and the ball flew far.

Fans were shocked with his recovery as he was spotted slightly limping at a hotel in Los Angeles a few days ago. People were wondering how the champ would be able to swing a club again given how frail he looked.

There hasn't been a formal announcement from the doctors yet but judging from the video he released, it's probably coming soon.

Tiger Woods was taken to the hospital after a single-car wreck on Tuesday, February 23. The incident was officially considered an accident by officials. The severe crash took place around 7 a.m local time. When his vehicle flipped over three times, the pro athlete was "extricated from the wreck with the 'jaws of life' by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics," according to the statement released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Woods' management later informed Golf Digest that he "suffered multiple leg injuries" as a result of the car's "serious damage." Woods was the lone passenger in the vehicle.

The golf champion was conscious when first responders arrived at the site, according to authorities, and there was "no evidence of impairment."

"The first impact was with the center median," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. "From there, it went into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree, and there were many rollovers during that process."

The sheriff later denied that there was no possibility of the famous golfer to face reckless driving charges and that it was purely an accident.

Famous TV and sports personalities Dwyane and David Spade were visibly shaken after being informed about what happened to Tiger. A day before his crash. Woods gave them a one on one lesson for Golf TV and Golf digest. The famous basketball player seemed to enjoy the lesson and gushed about having a great day with the seasoned champion.

